Garfield County FMLD fall mini-grants awarded

The Garfield County Federal Mineral Lease District Board of Directors has announced its fall 2021 grant awards.

As was the case during the spring cycle, grant applications were only taken for the Mini Grant Program, totaling $161,294 in grants to local governments and districts, according to a news release.

Grants awarded for this cycle included:

Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District: $23,498 for 800 MHz radios

Town of New Castle: $25,000 for Community Center kitchen improvements

Town of Parachute: $25,000 for a police vehicle

City of Rifle: $25,000 for South Rifle trail maintenance

Roaring Fork School District: $20,687 for Glenwood Springs High School theater stage lighting

Town of Silt: $25,000 for a Public Works plow/work truck

Silt Water Conservancy District: $17,109 for a remote-controlled aircraft w/spray system

Although there were no larger Traditional Grants awarded by the FMLD this year, that is likely to change next year, the district announced.

The latest distribution to the district from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs in September was nearly $2.55 million, and the board anticipates reinstating the Traditional Grant Program in the spring.

Funds are derived from mineral leasing on federal lands in Garfield County, primarily for natural gas extraction.

Since its inception in 2011, the Garfield County FMLD has awarded 269 grants to 35 eligible applicants totaling more than $27.9 million.