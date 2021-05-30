Garfield County going dry? Beer and tequila shortages hit local businesses

Beer buyer for Cooper Wine & Spirits Cody Nelson restocks the beer cooler at the downtown Glenwood store.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Area liquor stores are experiencing supply shortages for some alcohol products due to a variety of factors.

Cooper Wine and Spirits of Glenwood Springs owner Kevin Brady said an aluminum shortage delayed his order for Modelo canned 12-pack cases by four weeks.

Brady said the aluminum can shortage is going on nine months now, which he suspects is due to the popularity of canned hard seltzers and pre-mixed cocktails.

“My speculation is with the increase in adult premium beverages going into cans, I think that’s put pressure on other canned products,” Brady said. “At one point there was a 10-billion-can shortage.”

Brady said he was recently unable to fill an order for Pabst Blue Ribbon beer.

As of late last week, New Castle Liquors owner Scott Gauldin said his Pabst Blue Ribbon distributor just received a shipment in and would be able to fill orders.

A cyberattack caused production delays for Molson Coors, which produces Coors and Miller beer products, Gauldin said.

“Overall, things have improved quite a bit,” he said.

“We’re not seeing just mass out-of-stocks across the board like we were last year. At this time last year I was dealing with 40-50% of all my orders being back order. Now, it’s at 10-15%.”

Both Gauldin and Brady said they’re feeling the impacts of tequila shortages.

Production delays due to COVID-19, which forced plants to shut down for weeks in Mexico, contributed to the shortages, Gauldin said.

Reporter Shannon Marvel can be reached at 605-350-8355 or smarvel@postindependent.com.