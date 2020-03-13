Garfield County GOP postpones county assembly

The Garfield County Republican Party has postponed the county assembly, originally scheduled for Saturday, due to COVID-19.

The Garfield County Department of Public Health issued an order limiting events larger than 50 people, unless serious preventative measures are taken.

“Due to Covid-19 concerns, Garfield County Public Health has imposed restrictions on large gatherings. As a result, the Garfield County Republican Party will CANCEL the March 14th Assembly to be in compliance,” according to a Thursday evening post on the party’s Facebook page.

“We are grateful to Garfield County Public Health for keeping the citizens of our county safe and informed.”

Earlier Thursday, the party changed the venue from the Rifle Middle School to the New Castle Community Center.

At county assemblies, political parties elect delegates to attend the state convention scheduled for April 18, and vote on county party officials.

The assembly process is also part of the nomination process for state and federal candidates for public office.

The Garfield County Democratic Party Assembly is scheduled for Saturday, March 21.