Garfield County grants $220,000 to Colorado Animal Rescue
West Springs Mental Health Hospital $45,000 grant renewed
Garfield County commissioners last week granted $220,000 to Colorado Animal Rescue (C.A.R.E) toward its operations in 2022. The nonprofit provides housing and services for stray and surrendered animals and pets in Garfield County, a county news release states.
In 2021, C.A.R.E. took 775 animals into its shelter, including 221 strays and 271 pets that owners had to give up, C.A.R.E. Executive Director Wes Boyd reported to the commissioners at their Feb. 28 meeting.
The shelter, located in Spring Valley near Colorado Mountain College, also adopted or placed 629 animals and provided 344 spay/neuter surgeries, serving 1,065 animals overall through all services, Boyd said.
In addition, C.A.R.E also provided the community with 6,360 pounds of free pet food; vaccinated of microchipped 124 pets at clinics; mailed out 508 free pet identification tags; boarded animals during recent wildfire emergencies; and provided free animal behavior consultations for owners, among other offerings.
The nonprofit continues its work with feral cats in the area to keep those populations low and practices socially conscious methods of handling the animals that come to C.A.R.E, Boyd said.
And, just five animals were euthanized at the shelter in 2021, he reported.
“We feel quite aligned in the county with the board and our work, and we appreciate it very much. … I’m proud to say that during COVID, we didn’t miss a single day of work,” Boyd said. “Every animal is vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and microchipped before they leave the shelter.”
In addition, the commissioners at their Feb. 28 also approved a new $45,000 grant for the West Springs Mental Health Hospital in Grand Junction. The facility is operated by Glenwood Springs-based Mind Springs Health.
Both grants were approved unanimously, 3-0, by the commissioners.
