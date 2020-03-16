Garfield County health care providers adjust for COVID-19

Health care providers are making dramatic changes because of COVID-19. Here’s a roundup of changes so far.

Are you a health care provider and have information you want people to know? Send it to news@postindependent.com.

Grand River Health

Garfield County health care providers are making major adjustments to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Grand River Hospital is not taking walk-in primary care appointments, and all patients should call 970-625-1100 to schedule an appointment, said Annick Pruett, Grand River community relations director.

Testing for COVID-19 is not available upon request at Grand River — Pruett said patients must meet a very specific set of criteria from the state in order to be eligible. People with questions relating to COVID-19 should call the TriCounty hotline at 970-429-6186.

They should also pay attention to what their bodies are telling them, Pruett said. If they have symptoms they would normally just stay at home for and not see a doctor, they should do that.

“If they would normally go see a physician, make an appointment to see a physician,” Pruett said. “If they would normally go to the emergency room for severe symptoms or illness, go to the emergency room.”

Grand River has also canceled all meetings and events through the rest of April, regardless of size. Grand River Cafe and Grand River Gifts are closed to the public until further notice.

Mind Springs Health offers expanded telehealth services

Mind Springs Health this week is implementing a “robust telehealth program for clients who are self-isolating, are quarantined, or are simply anxious about going out in public places,” according to a news release.

“Now, more than ever, there is a need for mental health care to be available via video chat or telephone,” said Michelle Hoy, executive vice president of Mind Springs Health, in a news release. “It’s a very stressful time for many of our community members who are experiencing a level of anxiety that they’ve not felt before. We want to ensure that our existing clients have access to their mental health care provider, while also extending services to those who may have never felt the need to reach out for mental health care until now.”

Mind Springs Health has been providing telehealth services prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, but recognized the imminent need and began purchasing equipment and setting protocols to meet HIPPA regulations over the past month, the release states.

Telehealth will be prioritized for the communities in Western Colorado impacted the most by COVID-19, including Eagle, Pitkin, and Summit counties. Telehealth will also be prioritized for Garfield County, due to the number of residents that live in Garfield County, yet work in or travel to Pitkin and Eagle Counties on a regular basis.

The program will then be rolled out to the remaining six counties the organization serves on the Western Slope over the next few weeks and as informed by CDC and our state or Federal government. Those seeking services through telehealth are encouraged to call their local Mind Springs Health office. A list of offices can be found at MindSpringsHealth.org/treatment-services/locations.

Currently, all 12 of the Mind Springs Health offices remain open during their normal business hours, as does the West Springs Hospital in Grand Junction, but an internal incident command team is actively monitoring developments regarding COVID-19.

Looking for coping skills to help with anxiety surrounding COVID-19? Visit http://www.MindSpringsHeath.org or http://www.MyStrength.com, using the “payer code” WELLNESSWEB.

This post will be updated.

