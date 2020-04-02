Garfield County hospitals release COVID-19 treatment data

A temporary tent has been set up outside of Valley View Hospital Emergency Room for precautions in case of an influx of patients.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Valley View COVID-19 Cumulative Stats 4/2/2020 Reported numbers are from Valley View only and could change at any time. Specimens collected thru Valley View: 175

Positive results: 22

Pending results: 2

Patients admitted with COVID-19 since outbreak began: 11 Grand River Health COVID-19 Cumulative Stats 4/2/2020 All data in this report is preliminary and subject to change as cases continue to be investigated. Specimens collected thru Grand River Health: 137

Positive results: 7

Pending results: 31

Negative results: 99

Patients admitted with COVID-19 since outbreak began: 0 Reported numbers are from Valley View only and could change at any time.

A total of 11 patients have been treated for the new coronavirus at Valley View Hospital since the beginning of the outbreak, according to new data released from Garfield County hospitals.

Grand River Hospital has not admitted any patients with COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

The data is a clearer look at the pandemic situation in Garfield County than what was previously available. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment manages the testing, and releases daily data about confirmed cases and deaths attributed to COVID-19 by county, but does not release county-specific numbers on hospitalizations.

“Valley View recognizes the importance of information during this COVID-19 pandemic. It will therefore start to share regular COVID-19 statistics with the media and our community,” the hospital said in a statement.

“These statistics will hopefully affirm the collective importance of following public health guidance to best protect ourselves, our loved ones and fellow community members.”

Between Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs and Grand River Hospital in Rifle, 312 people have been tested for COVID-19, and 29 of those results have come back positive. There were 33 pending results between both hospitals as of the news release Thursday.

To date, one person in Garfield County has died of COVID-19. It’s unclear how many people in the county have recovered from the disease.

Many people with COVID-19 may not be tested due to the limited availability of tests. Only patients who are at high risk of severe complications and death, or those who require hospitalization, will receive testing.

“Not all positive patients require hospitalization. For patients with mild symptoms, his/her doctor may recommend that they recover at home with specific instruction,” Valley View said in a statement.

