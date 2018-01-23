Garfield County inmate commits identity theft to escape jail
January 23, 2018
An escaped inmate was returned to Garfield County Jail over five hours after escaping.
On Monday night at approximately 11 p.m., Armando Jose Mayo, 19, escaped through a release error by committing identity theft/criminal impersonation, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
Mayo was being held in the Garfield County Jail on a failure to comply/failure to pay warrant out of Grand Junction, according to the release.
He was located at approximately 4:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, arrested and transported to the Garfield County Jail. The release states he will face additional charges stemming from his escape.