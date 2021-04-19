Garfield County inmate found dead in cell Sunday morning

An inmate at the Garfield County Jail was found dead in his cell Sunday morning.

Oscar Canas, 19, was found unresponsive shortly after 5 a.m., according to a news release from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

“The discovery was made during normal breakfast service. Steps were immediately taken by the deputies on duty to revive Mr. Canas. Glenwood Fire was notified and their EMTs arrived shortly thereafter,” the release states.

When all attempts to revive Canas failed the Garfield County Coroner was notified, the release states.

Canas had been an inmate at the Garfield County Jail for 201 days.

He was booked in jail on the charge of violating a restraining order, according to information provided with the news release.

“As an inmate, Mr. Canas was offered the opportunity to be vaccinated against COVID-19 on April 15, 2021. He received his vaccination,” the release states.

An outside party subcontracts with the Garfield County Sheriff’s office to provide medical services at the jail 24/7.

“Regular security checks were made throughout the night with visual checks on all inmates, at regular intervals, in compliance with Garfield County Standard Jail Operational procedures,” the release states.

The case will remain open pending the Garfield County Coroner’s final report.

