Garfield County issues health order to align with current state orders

Garfield County issued a public health order to align all county health orders with orders issued on the state level.

Friday’s order from the county reflects just how many orders have come in the past week from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). The most recent order came Friday as Gov. Jared Polis announced the closure of tattoo parlors, salons and more.

The order also explains that gatherings are limited to 10 people or less.

One exception described in Garfield County’s order is for animal shelters.

“Garfield County interprets the CDPHE’s exemptions of certain businesses and facilities to closure set forth in its March 18, 2020 version of Public Health Order 20-22 in Section III to include animal shelters, such as Colorado Animal Rescue and the Rifle Animal Shelter,” the order states.

Any future orders from CDPHE or Polic related to COVID-19 will also be “immediately in effect as if issued as a Garfield County Public Health Standing Order unless otherwise stated,” the release states.

Under Colorado statutes 25-1-516 and 18-1.3-501, penalties for noncompliance could include a fine up to $5,000 and up to 18 months imprisonment, the release states.