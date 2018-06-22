Garfield County Jail inmate believed to have died of natural causes

A man who was found to have died in his Garfield County Jail cell early Thursday morning has been identified as Morris Lee Andreatta, 40, of Glenwood Springs.

“The cause and manner of death are pending investigation; however, the investigation into the manner of death is most consistent with a natural death,” Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire said in a Friday morning statement.

Andreatta was discovered to be unresponsive in his cell about 3:30 a.m. Thursday, and attempts by jail personnel and EMTs to revive him were unsuccessful, the coroner said.

Coroner's office investigators learned that the detention's staff attempted to wake the inmate for a routine medical check. He was pronounced dead at 4:45 a.m.

“Through video surveillance and detentions staff interviews, the coroner's office learned that Mr. Andreatta was sleeping on a mat covered with a blanket through the majority of the evening and there were no significant indicators or noticeable movements that Mr. Andreatta was in distress,” according to the coroner’s statement.

A contract forensic pathologist performed a forensic autopsy, and there were no findings of injury, Glassmire said. Toxicology results should be available in four to six weeks. A microscopic examination will also be conducted by a pathologist, as well as a review of Andreatta’s medical history, he said.

Recommended Stories For You

Andreatta was being held on a warrant for failure to comply with a court order and pay fines.