Garfield County Landfill to manage recyclables

People can now drop recyclables off at the Garfield County Landfill in Rifle, creating a one-stop shop for residents dumping trash at the site.

The recycling center on Highway 6 remains closed after biohazardous waste was dumped there illegally in early March.

Customers must drive through the scale house, show their recycling to staff and then may proceed to deposit it without charge.

“Recyclables will be inspected to ensure that our loads are as clean as possible,” Garfield County Landfill Manager Deb Fiscus said in a news release. “Even if an item isn’t acceptable as recycling, a customer can simply dump it in at the landfill, though they’ll have to pay the cost.”

Recycling will be accepted whenever the landfill is open, which is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week during the summer. The service is open to households but not businesses.

Acceptable items include cardboard, which must be broken down and flattened to maximize use of landfill space; commingled recyclables, including cans, glass and plastic — all preferably rinsed out to avoid food contamination; and mixed paper.

Contact the landfill at 970-625-2516 with questions or find information online at garfield-county.com/landfill.