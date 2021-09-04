Garfield County Latino Community Committee meets Wednesday

The new Garfield County Latino Community Committee is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the New Castle Recreation Center, 423 W. Main St., New Castle.

The agenda includes a 30-minute panel discussion with representatives from each of the three Garfield County school districts, the Latino Community Committee and Joyce Rankin, 3rd Congressional District representative to the Colorado State Board of Education.

Topics are to include current curriculum, COVID requirements and other issues, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky is the county’s liaison on the advisory committee, which meets monthly in local municipalities to address issues of importance to the Latino community. The committee began meeting in July and reports to the Board of County Commissioners quarterly.

The meeting is open to the public and comments are welcome. Visit garfield-county.com for more information.