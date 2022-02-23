Garfield County leases Rifle airport property to fulfill needed airplane storage

The US Air Force Reserve utilizes a hangar and the runway for simulation training at the Rifle Garfield County Airport in 2021.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

A company is looking to build two new hangars at the Rifle Garfield County Airport, Garfield County news release states.

Garfield County commissioners voted unanimously Feb. 7 to lease 20,400 square feet to the Rifle airport. That space will be used by GarCo Premier Hangars to build a five-unit hangar, with plans to build a second facility in the near future, the release states.

GarCo Premier Hangars par-owner Dan Guggenheim said in the release that the Rifle airport is currently underutilized and is something the community can use.

“Phase one includes five units and phase 2 will entail 3-4 units,” he said in the release. “What we’re catering toward is what the airport needs and what will be good for the short- and long-term future of the Rifle Garfield County Airport.”

Phase one of the project, which stems from development proposals approved by the Garfield County Commission in March 2021, is slated to begin in April, the release states.

GarCo’s letter of intent also states that the hangars are to be built for private and commercial use, ranging from single-engine single-engine piston and jet-prop aircraft to small and mid-sized jets.

Rent for the hangar areas is $16,457 annually, the release states.

Rifle Garfield Airport Director told commissioners that additional entities are showing interest in future hangar development in the area.

“We will probably be coming back to the board shortly with more requests for hangar leases at the airport,” he said in the release. “When they show up with a concept plan for the board, we will lease those out as well.”

Commissioner Mike Samson showed support for continuing to develop the Rifle Garfield County Airport.

“As we’ve studied this over the years, this is a need that is going to become more prevalent,” Samson said in the release. “All the money we’ve put into the airport is paying dividends. I would love to see even more commercial activity out there.”