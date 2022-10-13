Garfield County Libraries bring ‘synergistic jazz’ to readers and library goers

Courtesy Photo

Saxophonist Daniel Bennett – Photo by James Bartolozzi

Daniel Bennett Group, a folky jazz group will be touring the county next weekend to bring “synergistic jazz” to Garfield County libraries.

Bennett and group play in a unique style with no singular genre to box them in.

“I never describe my music and I certainly don’t plan it to be a certain way,” he said.

He was naturally influenced by his parents’ interest in folk music growing up, and then has mixed that with learning jazz in grade school.

“I always wanted to somehow merge the two worlds together, and I think it is getting closer and closer, but there’s definitely a hybrid of styles,” Bennett said.

The Daniel Bennett Group is celebrating the release of their album, “New York Nerve.”

Bennett is celebrating his new album by going on tour and gracing the western region with his music. A New York saxophonist who is multitalented, switches from brass to woodwinds throughout his set, transitioning from his saxophone to the clarinet and the flute.

“I picked up the flute probably early in college,” he said. “I actually played with a lot of folk groups around the Rochester, New York area where I’m originally from, and that was where I got a lot of my flute and piccolo skills honed just playing, touring and playing gigs with folk musicians.”

Daniel Bennett is joined by master percussionist Koko Bermejos on drum and keyboard and acclaimed bassist Kevin Hailey.

“When we travel as a trio we all have to multitask,” he said. “You wouldn’t know it was a trio when you listen to it. It’s kind of fun.”

The Garfield County Library system hosts major cultural events throughout the year. The Daniel Bennett Group will be performing a free concert at each library from Glenwood Springs to Rifle on Oct. 15.