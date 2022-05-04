Garfield County libraries host Asian, Pacific American heritage events





Garfield County libraries plan to host Asian and Pacific American heritage events all throughout May, a news release states.

“Please join Garfield County Libraries in celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month,” the release states. “All of our branches will be hosting Aspen Polynesia who will present different Ori Tahiti dances. This is a great opportunity for our communities to explore Polynesian culture through the spirit of dance.”

The dance troupe is slated to perform at all Garfield County library locations. All events are free.

• 2 p.m. May 14 at Parachute Branch Library, 244 Grand Valley Way

• 6 p.m. May 14 at Rifle Branch Library, 207 East Ave.

• 10 a.m. May 21 at New Castle Branch Library, 402 West Main St.

• 2 p.m. May 28 at Carbondale Branch Library, 320 Sopris Ave.

• 6 p.m. May 28 at Glenwood Springs Branch Library, 815 Cooper Ave.