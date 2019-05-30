Garfield County Libraries looking to keep kids reading this summer

The Garfield County Libraries Summer Reading Program kicks off in a few weeks. Each of the local branches will offer a wide range of activities for kids, families, teens and even adults.

The launch party for the summer reading events will begin at the Rifle Library at 11:30 a.m. on Friday with the other branches hosting their events a week later on Friday, June 7. The event calendar starts with National Juggling Champion Peter Davison for a presentation on the art and science behind its beginning on June 11.

Garfield County Library Communications and Marketing Manager Emily Hisel said this year will be the county’s biggest series by far as they hope to see hundreds of kids attending each program.

Hisel emphasized the importance of offering new and exciting programs for students as studies show a summer slide occurs for students who can lose ground on their reading level when they aren’t reading as much or at all.

According to Colorado Department of Education, the “summer slide” is the tendency for students, especially for those from low-income families, to lose some of the achievement gains they made during the previous school year.

According to recent studies, children in low-income households fall behind an average of two months in reading during the summer. In fact, reading just four to six books over the summer can prevent a decline in reading achievement scores from the spring to the fall, the studies indicate.

In 2014, 16 Colorado libraries participated in a survey conducted by the Colorado State Library to address summer learning loss. About half of respondents reported that their children’s enjoyment of reading, reading skills and reading by choice increased after participating in summer reading, according to Library Research Service.

As the Garfield County Libraries summer reading program continues to grow, Hisel is particularly excited about the theme that was chosen this year.

“It’s all about space this year,” she said. “What we are able to offer is pretty exciting.”

azorn@citizentelegram.com