Garfield County Libraries name new executive director

The Garfield County Libraries announced this week that Brett Lear will be the new executive director for the special library district that includes six branches from Carbondale to Parachute.

According to a news release, Lear has more than 30 years of library experience, having begun his career at the New York Public Library in front-line customer service. He holds a Masters in Library Science (MLS) from Florida State University and an Executive Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from Sonoma State University in California.

He comes to the Garfield County Libraries with over six years of director experience in two separate multi-branch systems. Most recently, Lear began a consulting firm where he worked closely with libraries around California.

Lear replaces former library district director Jesse Henning, who left earlier this year to take a library position in Illinois.

"As a small business owner I feel fortunate to be able to hire someone with the experience and qualifications Brett possesses," Garfield County Library Board member Monica Miller said in the release. "The fact that [Lear] holds both an MLS and an Executive MBA means the library will serve our community with strong values and with sound business principles."

Lear is a member of the American Library Association (ALA) and has served on national committees, such as the Services to Adults Committee and the Library Services to the Spanish Speaking Committee. He is a past chair of the NorthNet Library System, a cooperative of over 50 library systems in Northern California.

Recommended Stories For You

Additionally, he authored a first and second edition of "Adult Programs in the Library."

"Brett stood out during the interview process as a leader in the library world," Library Board President Todd Anderson said.

Board Member Sandi Kister added, "he has vision for libraries and understands how to move a district in the direction of the future."

Lear moves to the area with his wife, Marjorie, and their 5-year-old son, Wade. For Brett, this will be a return to Colorado. He was employed at the Jefferson County Public Library from 1996 to 2008, and says he often traveled to Garfield County on the weekends.

The Garfield County Public Library District was in search of a new executive director since March following Henning's departure. Lear will take the helm of the Garfield County Libraries on Nov. 5.