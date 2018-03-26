Garfield County Libraries name Shipley interim executive director

As Garfield County Libraries looks to replace former executive director Jesse Henning, the district board of trustees recently named Amy Shipley as interim executive director, according to a press release.

Shipley, a long-term member of the staff, has been serving as the assistant executive director of the Garfield County Libraries since 2016.

"We have full confidence in Amy keeping the library moving forward as we search for a new executive director," Board of Trustees President Todd Anderson said in the press release. "Her dedication to the district has been seen time and again."

Shipley, a native of Western Colorado, received her Master of Library & Information Science (MLIS) from Florida State University before joining the Garfield County Libraries in 2008. She has served the libraries as Acquisitions librarian, technical services manager, and has been the interim branch manager at five of the six Garfield County Libraries over the years.

"The thing I love about librarianship is helping people find the information they need in order to succeed in their lives," Shipley explained. "I am passionate about helping staff so that they, in turn, can help our customers."

In addition to naming Shipley as interim executive director, the Board of Trustees is in negotiations with an executive search firm that will be tasked with recruiting qualified and enthusiastic candidates for the permanent position, according to the press release.

The board hopes to have the position filled by early fall.