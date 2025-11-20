Garfield County Libraries schedule for week of Nov. 24-30
Monday
Parachute:
SPARK at 11:30 a.m.
Teen Maker Space Workshop: Sewing at 2 p.m.
Rifle:
Baby & Me Bilingual Storytime at 10:30 a.m./Cuentos bilingües para bebés y yo a las 10:30 a.m.
Madness Mondays at 4:30 p.m.
Silt:
Club de Bolsitas Rojas a las 10 a.m.
ESL Classes at noon./Clases de Inglés como segundo idioma al mediodía.
New Castle:
Timber and Twine: Teen Ornament Crafting at 3 p.m.
Glenwood Springs:
Last Monday Book Club at 2 p.m.
Carbondale:
In Stitches Knitting Club at 1:30 p.m.
English in Action: Open Hours at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday
New Castle:
Storytime at 10:30 a.m.
Glenwood Springs:
Bookworm Babies at 10:30 a.m.
Mah Jongg at 1:30 p.m.
Preschool Storytime at 2:30 p.m.
Club de Abuelitos a las 4 p.m.
The Editing and Publishing World with Kristin Carlton at 5 p.m.
Wednesday
All branches: Closing early at 5 p.m.
Parachute:
Storytime at 2:30 p.m.
Silt:
Storytime at 9:30 a.m.
ESL Classes at noon./Clases de Inglés como segundo idioma al mediodía.
New Castle:
Storytime at 10:30 a.m.
Glenwood Springs:
Club de Bolsitas Rojas a las 10:30 a.m.
SPARK: PAWS to Read at 2:30 p.m.
Carbondale:
CMC Open Office Hours at 4 p.m.
Thursday
Closed for Thanksgiving
Friday
Closed for Thanksgiving
Saturday
Parachute:
Teen Sip and Paint at 3 p.m.
Silt:
Pioneering for the Modern Day at 1 p.m.
Glenwood Springs:
Tai Chi at the Library at 9:30 a.m.
See more
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.