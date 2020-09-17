Garfield County lowers fire restrictions to Stage 1

Fire restrictions will be lowered to Stage 1 in Garfield County at midnight Friday.

The move applies to all of unincorporated Garfield County and both the BLM and U.S. Forest Service are also lowering their restrictions to Stage 1.

“Fire danger is still high throughout Garfield County, but the recent cooler temperatures and moisture have allowed for a re-evaluation of the restrictions,” a Garfield County news release states. “Local, county, state and federal officials in the area will continue to evaluate and coordinate fire restrictions weekly during the fire season.”

What Stage 1 restrictions mean

— Fireworks are not allowed under Stage I Fire Restrictions. Professional fireworks shows may be allowed through the permitting process.

— All burn permits are postponed/Canceled until further notice.

— Campfires are only allowed within designated fire grates in Developed Areas (i.e. a permanent in-ground containment structure or store bought fire pit) A temporary fire pan and rock campfire rings will not be acceptable.

— No fires of any type including charcoal in Undeveloped Areas.

— No smoking except within a designated area, enclosed vehicle or building, a developed area or in an area free of combustibles.

— No use of fireworks or explosive materials, including “exploding” targets or bullets and tracer rounds.

— Exercise common sense and industry safety practice when welding or operation of an acetylene or other similar torch with open flame always cleared safe area of vegetation and combustibles.