Garfield County municipalities offer Christmas tree recycling throughout valley

The halls were decked, the silver bells rang and the ball dropped, now it’s time to clean up the mess.
Luckily, Glenwood Springs, Carbondale and Rifle are offering residents various options for recycling Christmas trees.
Through Jan. 31, Glenwood Springs residents can take their trees and any tree limbs knocked off during the winter storms to the old rodeo grounds on Airport Road for recycling.
The city asks residents to ensure all decorations and tinsel are removed from the trees before dropping them off and reminds users the old rodeo grounds site is not for dumping trash.
The service is free, but it is open to only Glenwood Springs residents, and commercial operators are prohibited from using the drop-off. Trees can be taken to the site any time, any day until Jan. 31. Trees can also be dropped off any time of year at the South Canyon Landfill for a minimal fee.
Contact Bryana Starbuck at 970-384-6441 or bryana.starbuck@cogs.us with questions or concerns regarding the tree collection site.
Rifle residents can drop off their Christmas trees at Deerfield Park, 300 E. 30th St. The collection point is located across the street from Wamsley Elementary School and north of the Veterans Memorial.
In Carbondale, the city is collecting Christmas trees at the Fourth Street and Colorado Avenue lot through early February.
