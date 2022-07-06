Garfield County names new environmental health manager

Janette Whitcomb

Jannette Whitcomb, formerly with the city of Aspen’s Environmental Health Department, is Garfield County Public Health’s new environmental health manager, county officials announced recently.

Whitcomb is replacing former environmental health manager Joshua Williams, who became head of the public health department in January following the retirement of longtime director Yvonne Long.

According to a news release, Whitcomb will oversee a staff of five environmental health specialists and program managers specializing in wastewater, consumer protection, air and water quality.

Whitcomb served 24 years with Aspen’s Environmental Health Department, where she focused on programs aimed at improving the health and well-being of city residents. She brings extensive experience in air quality, COVID-19 response and recovery, consumer protection, solid waste and water quality, the release states.

“I am honored to serve alongside the dedicated and compassionate staff in the environmental health department,” Whitcomb said in the release. “They have done exceptional work in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as continuing to respond to the community’s environmental health needs. I look forward to supporting our staff in this transition back to our priority environmental programs.”

The Garfield County Environmental Health Department oversees, and in some cases serves as the regulatory authority for, programs related to air and water quality , consumer protection for childcare, schools and retail food establishments, radon, and onsite wastewater treatment.

“It is important to me that we understand the diversity of challenges our community faces through social, economic and environmental perspectives,” Whitcomb said in the release. “In doing this, we can implement and promote programs that have a lasting and positive outcome for the community.”