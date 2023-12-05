Garfield County native appointed as Rifle’s new White River National Forest district ranger

Silt native Joe Fazzi was officially named Rifle’s White River National Forest district ranger on Monday, a position he has filled on an interim role since June.

Fazzi began his career in forest service as a range technician in the Rifle Ranger District. After more than a decade in that role, Fazzi expanded his expertise as a realty specialist for the Bureau of Land Management at the Colorado River Valley Field Office in Silt. His academic background in Wildlife Biology from Colorado State University further solidifies his qualifications for his new role.

“It’s a very rare opportunity to be able to do what you love in the place that you love,” Fazzi said.

The Rifle Ranger District, spanning over 300,000 acres, is a diverse area including parts of Garfield, Mesa and Rio Blanco counties. Overseeing terrain ranging from the Colorado River Valley to the Flat Tops Wilderness and down to the Grand Mesa, Fazzi’s role will encompass managing various activities like timber, grazing, oil and gas development, along with ensuring sustainable fire and vegetation management and maintaining the area’s recreational benefits.

The district is also renowned for its abundant recreational offerings, including hunting, four-wheel drive and off-highway vehicle adventures, snowmobiling, rock climbing, mountain biking and hiking. Fazzi’s leadership is seen as crucial in maintaining the balance between conservation and recreational use.

“I have a lot of love for this land,” Fazzi said. “I grew up in this forest. I’m excited to be able to protect this forest and build a more inclusive relationship between the outdoors and our communities.”

Expressing his commitment to preserving the forest’s natural beauty, Fazzi’s deep-rooted connection to the area is expected to guide his stewardship of the district.

White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams commended Fazzi’s dedication and leadership.

“Joe has a passion and love for this area and this community,” Fitzwilliams said. “He has a great background and has proven his dedication to this role, as well as exceptional leadership. You can’t think of a much better fit for this position.”