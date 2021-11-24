Garfield County, city of Glenwood offices closed for Thanksgiving holiday
All Garfield County government offices of elected officials and county administrative departments are closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving, the county said in a news release.
The Sheriff’s Office and other emergency functions will continue, but administrative offices will be closed.
The Rifle Garfield County Airport is open for general aviation, weather permitting, although the airport’s administrative offices are closed. Anyone needing assistance can call 970-230-1685.
The Garfield County Landfill near Rifle is also closed Thursday and Friday, and reopens on Saturday, the release states.
In addition, Glenwood Springs city administrative offices and non-emergency services will be closed to the public on Thursday only.
On Friday, the Community Center will be open with modified hours, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and the South Canyon Landfill will be open with regular hours, 8 a.m.-4:15 p.m. Each facility will resume regular business hours on Monday, according to a city news release.
Other local, state and federal government administrative operations are also closed on Thursday and some may be closed or have limited hours on Friday. Check ahead of time.
