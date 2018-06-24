Garfield County offices closed Thursday for staff appreciation

Many Garfield County offices and departments will be closed or lightly staffed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 28, for the county's annual employee appreciation picnic.

Regular county business will be conducted before and after the event, but some buildings will be closed during the picnic.

All essential county functions that serve the community in public safety, emergency or 24-hour capacities will remain in operation.

Information regarding Garfield County's hours of operation, locations and business applications is available online at https://www.garfield-county.com.