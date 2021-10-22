Garfield County prep cross-country runners qualify for state

A Coal Ridge High School runner looks to the runner behind him while pushing it to the finish line at Friday's Colorado 3A Region 1 XC meet at VIX Park in New Castle.

Local teams just missed out on qualifying for state as teams but will be sending individual representatives following Friday’s regional meets.

In New Castle, 3A Region 1 host Coal Ridge placed fifth in the girls race and seventh in the boys. Rifle boys placed fifth, two points behind fourth-place North Fork.

According to the Colorado High School Activities Association cross-country bulletin, the top four teams from each regional plus the top 15 individual runners qualify for state for divisions 3A and up. 2A still takes the top 15 individuals, but includes the fifth place team.

For the Titans and Bears, this means a group of narrow misses for the state as teams.

For Coal Ridge, junior Mikayla Cheney finished sixth and senior Araceli Ayala finished 11th. Rifle freshman Ana Robinson came in 15th.

In the boys race, Titan junior Tyler Parker led local athletes with an eighth-place finish. Rifle senior Jace Coller took 14th.

Up-valley schools Basalt and Aspen took second and third, respectively, in the girls race. Basalt junior Katelyn Maley posted a time of 19:23.8 in the 5K to finish second.

Results for the 4A Region 1 — including Glenwood Springs High School — and the 2A Region 4 — including Colorado Rocky Mountain School — were not available at the time of writing.

Regional results are due to the Colorado High School Activities Association by Saturday morning with a full announcement of state entries expected over the following days.

The state championships will be held at Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Oct. 30.

