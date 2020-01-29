Garfield County property tax collections up slightly over last year

Garfield County residents will soon receive property tax notices in the mail. Approximately 30,000 notices were mailed out to property owners on Monday.

According to a county news release, the Garfield County Board of County Commissioners has certified $153 million in taxes to be collected through this tax cycle — up from $147 million in 2019.

Property owners may pay taxes in halves or one lump sum; deadlines for half-payments are Feb. 29 and June 15. The deadline for a full payment is April 30.

Property owners can make payments online at http://www.garfield-county.com/treasurer/tax-payments, through a secure payment portal with the Garfield County Treasurer’s Office. Click on the button and search for a property by owner name, location, or account number, and click on the payment amount to open the online payment portal.

Credit card payments are accepted over the phone at 970-945-6382. Property owners may also pay in person at the Treasurer’s office: 109 Eighth St., Ste. 204, Glenwood Springs (Garfield County Courthouse), or via the payment drop box located inside the entrance to the courthouse — this does not require going through courthouse security.

Online payments are subject to a $3 flat fee on electronic checks, or a 2.5% fee on credit cards ($3.95 minimum).

To pay by mail, please send to: P.O. Box 1069, Glenwood Springs, CO 81602. Payments cannot be made at any county building in Rifle.

“If property tax payments are made by mortgage companies, homeowners should contact their lenders prior to the due dates to verify the payments have been made,” the release advises. “Property taxes are due each year, whether taxpayers personally receive a tax notice or not.”

If a tax notice does not arrive in the next two weeks, property owners are advised to contact the Treasurer’s Office. Senior citizens with questions regarding the Senior Exemption or Homestead Exemption programs, should contact the Garfield County Assessor’s office.

For questions about property tax payments, or the tax payment process, contact the Garfield County Treasurer’s Office at 970-945-6382; or for valuation and assessment questions, call the Assessor’s Office at 970-945-9134.