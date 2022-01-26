Garfield County property tax notices arriving in the mail

Garfield County property tax notices are in the mail, and residents can expect them in the coming days.

According to a Tuesday news release from the County Treasurer’s Office, approximately 30,000 notices were mailed out to property owners on Jan. 21.

The Garfield County Board of County Commissioners has certified $151.9 million in taxes to be collected through this tax cycle, up from $148.7 million in 2021, the release states.

Property owners may pay taxes in halves or all at once. The deadlines this year for half payments are Feb. 28 and June 15. The deadline for a full payment is April 30.

In 2022, according to the release, 45.3% of property tax distribution in Garfield County is going toward public primary and secondary schools; just over 5.1% goes to local college districts, 30.3% to special districts, fire districts, towns, and water and sanitation districts; and just under 19.3% to county government functions.

Property owners can make payments online at garfield-county.com/treasurer/tax-payments through a secure payment portal with the Garfield County Treasurer’s Office. Click on property tax payments to search for a property by owner name, location or account number. Select a payment amount to open the online payment portal.

Online payments are subject to a $3.50 flat fee on electronic checks, or a 2.85% fee on credit cards ($4.50 minimum).

For assistance over the phone or to make electronic payments, call (970) 945-6382; the same online service fees apply, the release states.

Property owners may also make payments at the drop box downstairs at the courthouse, 109 Eighth St., Glenwood Springs, CO 81601. If these options do not work, call to arrange for other alternatives.

Mail payments can be sent to: Garfield County Treasurer’s Office P.O. Box 1069, Glenwood Springs, CO 81602. Payments cannot be made at any county building other than the courthouse in Glenwood Springs.

“When property tax payments are made by mortgage companies, homeowners should contact their lenders prior to the due dates to verify the payments have been made,” the release states. “Property taxes are due each year, whether taxpayers personally receive a tax notice or not. If a tax notice does not arrive in the next two weeks, please contact the treasurer’s office.”

For questions about property valuation and assessments, as well as the Senior and Veteran Tax Exemption program, contact the Garfield County Assessor’s Office at 970-945-9134.