Garfield County provides $200,000 to Silt for park improvements

Garfield County commissioners on Monday approved a $200,000 grant from the Conservation Trust Fund for the town of Silt to improve two parks, a news release states.

Silt is using the funds to replace the playground at Eagle’s View Park with new equipment. The funds are also being used to renovate the gazebo at Veterans Park, the release states.

Silt is contributing more than $230,000 for the projects. In addition, the town is adding a recreation path at the east side of Flying Eagle Park that will circle the soccer fields; improve the baseball base patterns to accommodate different age groups at the Stoney Ridge Ballpark; replace the playground at Community Park; as well as replace fall protection at the Mesa View Playground, among other projects, the release states.

Silt Town Administrator Jeff Layman told the Board of County Commissioners that the goal is to get more people outside.

“We’re going to increase the amount of people we have out in our parks,” he told the board. “They’ll be outside and pursuing things other than electronics.”

Layman said Silt adopted a new parks recreation and culture master plan earlier this year, and the town has many projects that are “shovel ready.”

“Several citizens have asked for a sidewalk at Flying Eagle Park that would allow them to push their children in strollers around while their other little ones play soccer,” he said. “That’s one of the big things we want to do, and the county’s help would be very appreciated. … We’re going to improve all our parks.”

The commissioners approved the Conservation Trust Fund grant unanimously, 3-0.

“Frisbees, kids yelling and screaming, and neighborhood excitement,” Garfield County Commissioner John Martin said. “We’re all for that.”