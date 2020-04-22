Garfield County provides COVID-19 data page
Community members interested in viewing Garfield County COVID-19 data can find trends in reported cases, demographic information including the age, sex, race and ethnicity of confirmed cases, hospitalization numbers, and results from the self-reported symptoms and feelings tracker at http://www.garfield-county.com/public-health/garfield-county-covid-19-cases.
County-specific data is provided to give a snapshot of what is occurring locally. Data is updated regularly and may be different than other sources due to variations in reporting times.
To access the data from the county, scroll down to the selection of wide red panels that contain a variety of COVID-19 topics. Select the ‘+Symptoms, testing and data’ rectangle, and click the blue link.
As a reminder, anyone who is ill or has concerns about exposure to COVID-19 should call the regional hotline number at 970-429-6186.
Support Local Journalism
For the community to share symptoms information, a form is available on the data page for those experiencing COVID-like symptoms (such as cough, fever or shortness of breath).
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User