Garfield County Public Health awaiting shipment of COVID-19 omicron dose vaccine

A handful of Covid 19 vaccines wait to be distributed to healthcare workers at Grand River Health in this spring 2021 file photo.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Garfield County Public Health is awaiting the arrival of the newly approved Pfizer and Moderna updated COVID-19 omicron dose vaccines, according to a county news release sent out Wednesday.

The vaccines are designed to offer protection from both the original COVID-19 virus and the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus, the release states.

Garfield County vaccine clinics will be announced once the vaccines are available. Booster doses of the original vaccine will not be provided by Public Health until the new omicron vaccine is available, it also states.

“As of Aug. 31, Pfizer and Moderna’s original COVID-19 vaccines are only authorized as primary series vaccines for people aged 12 years and older,” the release says. “People too young to receive an omicron dose can still receive a third dose of the original COVID-19 vaccine.”

The Pfizer and Moderna omicron doses use the same mRNA-based technology as the original versions of the COVID-19 vaccines, the county’s release goes on to explain.

“Hundreds of millions of people have safely received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. In clinical studies, the new omicron doses successfully stimulated the immune system to produce antibodies,” it states. “Antibodies are proteins in the blood that fight specific invaders in the body, such as viruses.”