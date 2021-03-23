Garfield County Public Health opens up COVID-19 vaccines for phase 1B.4

On March 24 and 25, Garfield County residents in the 1B.4 phase, including restaurant workers, can make an appointment to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose in Glenwood Springs and Rifle, a news release states. The appointments are first come first serve and can be made online at garfield-county.com/public-health/covid-19-vaccine.

The first clinic will be from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 24 at the Garfield County Public Health offices, 2014 Blake Ave., in Glenwood Springs. The second clinic will take place from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, March 25 at the Garfield County Public Health offices, 195 W. 14th St. Building A, in Rifle. Everyone who receives a vaccine at either clinic will automatically be signed up for their second dose on April 21 (Glenwood Springs) or April 22 (Rifle) the release states.

For more information, individuals can contact the Garfield County Public Health vaccine line at 970-665-6371 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or go to garfield-county.com .