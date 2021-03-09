Garfield County Public Libraries seek community feedback
In order to better understand how the valley population communicates, Garfield County Public Libraries is going to conduct multiple focus groups to hear from residents directly, a library news release states.
The groups will be held via Zoom from March 10-19 and those who are interested in participating should fill out the quick survey found here. After completing the survey, individuals will be contacted through email with the meeting link in addition to which focus group they’ll be joining.
The release stated the participants will be asked about how they communicate with family, friends and businesses. The library’s team is looking for people ages 7-110+, English and non-English speakers and individuals who already use the library as well as those who currently do not. The goal of this research is to establish a communication system throughout the county that grants all residents better access to the services the library can provide. The release also stated that people interested should also ask their friends and family to see if they’d like to weigh in as well.
Focus Group Latinx- 6 p.m. March 10
Focus Group Elder Citizens- 2 p.m. March 11
Focus Group Kids- 1 p.m. March 12
Focus Group Kids- 1 p.m. March 15
Focus Group Parents- 6 p.m. March 15
Focus Group Business Owners- 6 p.m. March 16
Focus Group Parents- 2 p.m. March 17
Focus Group Commuters- 6 p.m. March 17
Focus Group Teens- 2:30 p.m. March 19
