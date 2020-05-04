Garfield County public tele-hearing on mining review powers postponed due to technical problems

A public hearing to consider granting Garfield County commissioners greater authority over mineral extraction activities in the county has been postponed until the afternoon of May 11.

Dual hearings to consider different amendments to the county land-use code necessary to grant so-called 1041 powers to the county were to have taken place Monday.

However, technical problems connecting the commissioners to members of the public via the live meeting webstream forced the postponement until next week. The hearings are now set to take place at 1 p.m. May 11.

The additional powers related to the proposed Rocky Mountain Industrials limestone quarry expansion near Glenwood Springs, which is now before the Bureau of Land Management.

That and other mining interests subject to approval by agencies other than the county could be regulated at the county level as well under the 1041 provisions. If the BLM were to approve the RMI expansion, the company would also need to seek a permit from Garfield County.

Several members of the public, including the Glenwood Springs Citizens Alliance which opposes the quarry expansion, plan to testify in favor of the new county provisions.

