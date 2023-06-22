Garfield County receives over 2,000 protests as it estimates nearly $17 million property tax revenue increase

Over 2,000 Garfield County property owners have protested what they’re expected to pay next year in property taxes, a commissioner said Monday. Over in Eagle County, they had more than 7,000 protests.

Amid high spikes in valuations caused by a number of factors — oil and gas prices, inflation, cost of living and more — Garfield County commissioners are right now wondering how they can help ease the tax burden on its constituents.

“For us to be able to reduce taxes, it needs to be a no-growth budget,” Commissioner Tom Jankovsky said. “Once we get there, then we can see where those expenses are versus our revenues and bring down our mill accordingly.”

According to Garfield County Finance Director Jamaica Watts, the county is currently forecasting more than a $16.1 million increase in property tax revenue for 2024, which is forecast to be $56 million. Garfield County’s property tax revenue was $29.3 million in 2022 and $39.9 million in 2023, which means its property tax revenue will increase by more than 91.13% from 2022-2024.

Commissioner Mike Samson praised the county’s significant increases in oil and gas revenue estimated for 2024 but did acknowledge how that’s having an impact on property owners and what they pay.

“It’s a double-edged sword there,” he said.

Earlier this month, the county reported a $3.2 billion total assessed property value for 2022, of which 56% is oil and gas properties; 22% residential properties; 13% commercial and industrial properties; 5% utilities; 3% percent vacant land; and 1% agricultural.

Despite many Garfield County residents combating higher valuations and taxes, the county is asking every one of its tax entities to start mapping out ways to stymie the numbers and consider adjusting property tax collections to reflect inflation and not rely on new assessed values. For example, Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees in May voiced support for lowering the college’s mill levy in December 2023 so that its overall increases in revenue from property taxes don’t exceed inflation, a CMC news release states.

“We recognize that many property owners are significantly impacted by increased property valuations due to extreme inflationary spikes over the past several years,” said Peg Portscheller, president of the CMC Board of Trustees. “Fortunately, CMC is in a very healthy position financially and operationally and has the flexibility to adjust its mill levy downward temporarily to soften the blow while ensuring that the college’s budget is sustainable.”

Meanwhile, Garfield County commissioners discussed whether Colorado voters in November will pass what’s called Proposition HH, which calls for the state to make changes to its property taxes and state revenue limits with the overall goal being to reduce property taxes.

Despite the deadline for tax protests to the assessor’s office having passed, there’s still a chance for residential property owners to protest property taxes with the Garfield County Board of Equalization by July 17, Watts told the commission. Then, the county will host a budget kickoff meeting July 18 and review preliminary budget numbers in September.

Public hearings and continued budget review are slated for October, while the commission is set to adopt the budget on Dec. 4.

“It’s going to be a long July,” Watts said.