Garfield County records fourth COVID-19 death

Garfield County Public Health building in Glenwood Springs.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Garfield County reported a fourth death from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

A man in his late 60s, according to a news release from Garfield County, is the latest death. He died at home, the release said.

Garfield County reported its third death from COVID-19 on July 2.

“We regret having to report yet another life lost to COVID. As a community, we must all take individual actions to slow the spread, otherwise our numbers will continue to climb. Each life lost is one too many,” Public Health Director Yvonne Long said in a news release.

Garfield County has reported 423 coronavirus cases as of midday Tuesday.

“The county has averaged over 49 cases a week for the past three weeks,” the news release states. “This is a marked increase from May when the county was experiencing approximately eight cases per week.”