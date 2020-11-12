Garfield County records sixth death related to Covid-19

A Centers for Disease Control illustration of the COVID-19 coronavirus.



A woman in her 80s from Garfield County died from complications due to Covid-19, according to a Garfield County news release.

The day of death was not provided. The last death of a Garfield County resident from Covid-19 complications was reported Sept. 10.

“She was receiving care in a hospital outside of the County,” said Yvonne Long Garfield County Public Health Director in the news release. “Our condolences and thoughts are with the family. This is a sad reminder of how COVID can impact people, especially those in our more vulnerable populations.”