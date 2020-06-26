Garfield County reinstates Stage 1 fire restrictions

The Forest Service is trying to make it abundantly clear with signs at Difficult Campground east of Aspen and other facilities that fire restrictions are in place.

Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times

The Garfield County Sheriff, along with the county’s seven fire districts, have implemented Stage 1 fire restrictions effective Friday.

The restrictions apply to all of unincorporated parts of Garfield County. Stage 1 restrictions are also in effect in many municipalities, including Glenwood Springs.

“This decision was not made without thoughtful consideration,” the Sheriff’s Office states in a news release announcing the return to fire restrictions. The county had lifted the fire ban in late May after they had been in effect through the early spring.

“We look at the data, the potential for significant wildfires and balance it with the impacts to our community,” the release states. “Our concern, with the level of fire danger we are seeing; one spark could quickly spread into a dangerous wildfire threatening lives, property and natural resources.

According to the release, fire restrictions are implemented based on specific criteria, including moisture content of vegetation, weather outlooks, human risk factors and firefighting resource availability.

Recent hot, dry and windy weather was also a factor in the decision.

“So far this year, we’ve had 15 ‘red flag warnings,’ which is more than what we typically see over an entire year,” the release states. “The National Weather Service is forecasting above average temperatures and dry conditions with no relief from rain anytime soon.

“With increasingly dry vegetation, severe drought conditions, and Fourth of July celebrations approaching, the danger for human-caused wildfires increases even more.”