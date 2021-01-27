Garfield County School District Re-2 transitions some students to distance learning
About 55 Riverside Middle School students and eight educators were asked to make the transition to online learning and quarantine for 10 days, the Garfield County School District Re-2 announced Tuesday.
“Today, out of an abundance of caution, Garfield Re-2 School District has transitioned some students and staff to online instruction based upon individual(s) who has been confirmed to have COVID-19, or who has/have COVID-19 like symptoms or illness,” the district stated in a news release.
Garfield Re-2 was made aware of the individual(s) that led to the quarantines on Tuesday, the release states. Garfield Re-2 and all building administrators are working closely with Garfield County Public Health.
“Impacted students will transition to online instruction beginning Wednesday, January 27, and will not be allowed back to school until their quarantine period completes,” the release states. “Custodial staff will clean and disinfect the schools and they are prepared for the return of non-impacted students and staff.”
