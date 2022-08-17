Garfield County Search and Rescue called to stranded hiker near Glenwood Springs Community Center Tuesday

Garfield County Search and Rescue crews work to rescue a female hiker who became stranded near the Glenwood Springs Community Center on Tuesday afternoon.

Members of the Garfield County Search and Rescue team were dispatched to a female stranded on a cliff above the community center in Glenwood Springs shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Earlier in the day, a couple had been hiking along the Wulfsohn Trail system near the Glenwood Meadows shopping center when they strayed off trail, which ultimately led to the female being “cliffed out” about 30 yards below her male partner, the release goes on to state.

Search and rescue arrived on scene and determined that a rope rescue would be needed to get the stranded female back to safety.

Once the female hiker was reached shortly after 5:30 p.m., search and rescue crews began working to get crew members and the stranded hiker back to safe ground by using ropes and a harness, as needed after determining that they did not have enough rope on hand to take her down the cliff, the release states.

Search and rescue crews were able return both hikers to safe ground shortly there after.

Responding agencies included the Garfield County Search and Rescue team and the Glenwood Springs Fire Department.