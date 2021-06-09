Garfield County sees increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Garfield County Public Health announced a sharp rise in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 cases in the area.

“This is a reminder that the virus is not gone and not everyone reacts to the virus the same way. Some people are at much greater risk of severe illness,” the release states.

Despite this, the incidence and test positivity rates have been stable, even as people are getting out and about more. Vaccination rates in Garfield County are 57.4% for patients with at least one dose, 48.7% for patients who are up to date and 8.7% of patients who still need a second dose, according to the release.

The release also noted that there have been 52 new cases over the last 7-day period. There is a current total of 40 deaths from COVID-19 within Garfield County, including one new death within the past month.

