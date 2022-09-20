Garfield County sheriff investigated for campaign finance allegations in support of Lauren Boebert, Colorado SOS says
The Denver Post
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office said on Monday that its officials are investigating whether Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario broke campaign-finance laws by using his office’s public resources to support U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert.
In a letter obtained by The Denver Post, a legal analyst with the Secretary of State’s Office confirmed that they had received an official complaint about Vallario and found “potential violations of Colorado campaign finance laws.” The office gave Vallario 10 business days to respond to the allegations.
A representative for the Secretary of State’s Office declined to comment, and a representative for Vallario did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
David Wheeler filed the complaint against Vallario in late August. Wheeler is the head of American Muckrakers, a political-action committee trying to unseat Boebert. He accused the sheriff of using his official position and email account urging voters to support Boebert and disparaging her Republican primary opponent.
