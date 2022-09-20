 Garfield County sheriff investigated for campaign finance allegations in support of Lauren Boebert, Colorado SOS says | PostIndependent.com
Garfield County sheriff investigated for campaign finance allegations in support of Lauren Boebert, Colorado SOS says

By Conrad Swanson
The Denver Post
Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario interacts with supporters at the November 2018 election Republican watch party at the Hotel Colorado. Vallario was elected that year to a fifth four-year term as sheriff.
Post Independent archive

The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office said on Monday that its officials are investigating whether Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario broke campaign-finance laws by using his office’s public resources to support U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert.

In a letter obtained by The Denver Post, a legal analyst with the Secretary of State’s Office confirmed that they had received an official complaint about Vallario and found “potential violations of Colorado campaign finance laws.” The office gave Vallario 10 business days to respond to the allegations.

A representative for the Secretary of State’s Office declined to comment, and a representative for Vallario did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

David Wheeler filed the complaint against Vallario in late August. Wheeler is the head of American Muckrakers, a political-action committee trying to unseat Boebert. He accused the sheriff of using his official position and email account urging voters to support Boebert and disparaging her Republican primary opponent.

Read the full story via The Denver Post.

