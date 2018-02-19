Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario shares thoughts on gun control

In the wake of the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida, last week, Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario voiced his thoughts on the gun control debate Monday.

On "Just the Facts," the semi-monthly Facebook Live chat hosted on the Garfield County Sheriff's Office page, Vallario sounded off on liberal politicians and movie stars for attacking guns.

"Today we will be a little controversial because quite frankly I'm angry and I've been angry all week, and the reason I'm angry is because we have had yet another tragic school shooting in this country," he said on Facebook on Monday. "I'm also angry because almost immediately people want to politicize this topic, and liberal politicians and Hollywood elites want to jump on this bandwagon of gun control and they immediately want to blame guns."

Rather than attacking guns and trying to take guns away from people, Vallario suggested addressing mental health concerns earlier and more effectively as the shooter's mental health in Florida had "red flags" and was "overlooked".

"My opinion is, let's fix this problem by looking at the red flags: The warnings, the evil, the mental health issues that go on with these people that commit these mass atrocities," Vallario explained. "Not fixing it by taking away guns. That's never going to happen in this country.

"We need to blame the person behind the crime, and not the gun."

Vallario referenced that thousands of people are killed from drunk drivers every year and yet "we don't blame the vehicle, we blame the driver."

In discussing his message further, Vallario reiterated that he believes blaming guns is a "cop-out" and that rather than focusing the instruments, which he doesn't feel will solve the problem, to refocus what can be done to improve mental health awareness and services.

During his six-minute talk, Vallario also defended the National Rifle's Association and the AR-15 assault rifle, the weapon used in last Wednesday's shooting.

"There are half a dozen sporting rifles out there that have the same caliber, magazine capacity," he explained. "No different than several others that are available on the market."

He suggested increased security in schools as a better solution than gun control.

"For some reason our government has decided that we are not allowed to carry guns in schools for security," Vallario said. "It's time to provide security in our schools. Nobody likes the idea of hardening our schools, but that's the only way we are going to prevent people from harming innocent victims."