Garfield County sheriff suspends VIN verifications
The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office is suspending the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) verification through April 17.
At that time, the Garfield County Public Health Department will reassess the overall needs and precautions necessary with their recommendations to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19.
