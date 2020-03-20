Garfield County sheriff suspends VIN verifications | PostIndependent.com

Garfield County sheriff suspends VIN verifications

News News | March 20, 2020

Staff Report
  

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office is suspending the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) verification through April 17.

At that time, the Garfield County Public Health Department will reassess the overall needs and precautions necessary with their recommendations to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19.

