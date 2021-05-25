Garfield County Sheriff’s K-9 injured but OK following suspect pursuit

Photo courtesy of the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.



Garfield County K-9 Rex is back on duty after receiving minor injuries while trying to apprehend a suspect who entered the Colorado River following a vehicle pursuit Friday.

Garfield County Sheriff’s deputies engaged in a vehicle pursuit with Jeffrey D. Hill starting around 6 a.m. Sunday.

Hill, age 56, exited his vehicle along Interstate 70 just west of Parachute then fled into the Colorado River, according to a news release.

“It is unknown if (Hill) was planning to swim across the river to avoid capture or simply swim down the river,” the release states.

Hill remained close to the river bank and was approached by K-9 Rex, who attempted to bring Hill back to shore.

“It was at this point that Mr. Hill struck at Rex, more than once with a large knife he was carrying,” the release states. “Rex let out a yelp and was called back to shore for his own safety.”

Hill was eventually persuaded to surrender. He was then arrested and transported to the Garfield County Jail after a medical examination on site.

Hill is facing a felony charge of menacing a police officer, vehicle eluding and cruelty to animals-aggravated.

“We are fortunate at the Sheriff’s Office to have four K-9 Teams and happy to report that Rex’s injuries were minor,” the release states. “He is back on duty with his handler Cpl. T. Moser.”

The Parachute Police Department, Colorado State Patrol and Grand Valley Fire District also responded to the incident.

