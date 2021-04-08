Garfield County Sheriff’s office, detention center closed to public after confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office and detention center in Glenwood Springs.



The Garfield County Sheriff’s office and detention facility in Glenwood Springs is closed to the public temporarily after nearly two-dozen inmates and employees tested positive for COVID-19, a news release states.

As of Thursday evening, “(four) detentions staff members and 17 inmates have tested positive,” the sheriff’s office release states. “Those inmates were all housed within the same pod/area in the jail and are now in quarantine; separate from other inmates and staff.”

Out of the 17 infected inmates, five are currently experiencing “low-grade symptoms and being cared for in-house by Correctional Health Partners.”

Although public services are on hold in Glenwood Springs, people can still get fingerprinting, records requests, VIN inspections and more fulfilled at the Rifle Annex location, 106 County Road 333, Rifle.

“The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with the local County Health Department and the CDPHE to mitigate this outbreak,” the release states. “CDHPE will be sending out their Rapid Response Team to facilitate testing of all inmates and staff members based at the Glenwood Office & Jail.”