Garfield County Sheriff’s Office gains five new deputies

Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario swore in five new deputies in Glenwood Springs on June 28, according to a news release.

“The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office is proud to bring in new people, to work with them and teach them so that they can become active members of our team and better serve all the residents of Garfield County,” officials said in the release.

The new deputies will fill current vacancies in both the patrol and the detention departments.

“These newly sworn deputies and an addition to our administrative staff come from diverse backgrounds offering a variety of experience,” officials said in the release.

Some have just completed their requirements for Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) certification in Colorado, while others have experience from different agencies and other states.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office has sworn in a total of eight new deputies since May 17, including these five.

“One of our most recent Patrol Deputies began his career as a Detentions Deputy in Garfield County,” the release states. “He then attended Colorado Law Enforcement Training Academy (CLETA) at CMC. He is now P.O.S.T. certified and has entered into our Patrol Division.”

Each new employee begins their career attending an orientation program led by Vallario. They will then work with deputies already in the organization to learn about Garfield County and its residents.

“It is always exciting when new people enter the organization or choose a career as a Peace Officer in Colorado. They bring new ideas and energy to an already dynamic occupation,” officials said in the release.

New officers in patrol will learn about county and municipal boundaries and where roads connect.

Detention deputies will learn jail operations, the building layout, emergency protocols within the building and more.

“Only by passing this training, will they be allowed to solo, either as a Patrol Deputy or as a Detention Deputy within the jail,” officials said in the release.



Garfield County Sheriff’s Office has additional openings to fill. Go to the web site at http://www.garcosheriff.com for more information.