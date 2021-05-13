Garfield County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide west of Parachute

A man was found dead in a vehicle along U.S. Highway 6 just west of Parachute late Tuesday night, according to a news release from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office initially were responding to a call of a person who was injured around 8:21 p.m. Tuesday, the news release states.

“Deputies found a deceased male and determined that the subject appeared to be a victim of a homicide,” the release states.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigations, the District’s Attorney’s Office and the Garfield County Coroner also responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

The Colorado Department of Transportation assisted in the closure of U.S. Highway 6 in the area during the preliminary investigation.

Traffic on U.S. Highway 6 was diverted to Interstate 70 until U.S. Highway 6 re-opened shortly after 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

“The County Coroner may provide additional information once an autopsy has been completed and the next of kin have been notified,” the release states.

The Parachute Police Department and Grand Valley Fire also responded to the incident.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Reporter Shannon Marvel can be reached at 605-350-8355 or smarvel@postindependent.com.