Garfield County stays in Safer at Home phase of reopening as COVID-19 cases rise

Vials containing swabs used in nasal tests for COVID-19 are collected for transport to a laboratory after being administered outside the State Capitol to lawmakers and other state employees as well as any other individuals who requested to take the test Monday, June 15, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



Garfield County will remain in the “Safer at Home” phase of reopening even as Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday guidance for the “Protect Our Neighbors” phase.

According to a news release, Garfield County has seen 35 new COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks, which places it in the red/high category for virus prevalence.

“To be in the green/low category requires 15 cases or less in a 14-day period,” the release states.

Public Health Director Yvonne Long said in the news release that the recent number of new cases are especially concerning heading into the Fourth of July weekend.

“We know people will be socializing, and it is up to them to do it responsibly, so as not to further spread the disease,” she said. “Looking at the data, we can see that our last increase in cases in part stem from the Memorial Day weekend, based on symptom onset dates. We need to take precautions this weekend, so we don’t see another surge in cases.”

To help in those efforts, the county is launching a “More Masks, More Distance, Equals More Business in Garfield County,” campaign to encourage citizens and businesses to pledge to help, the release states.

The campaign asks locals and visitors alike regardless of age to:

— Wear a mask;

— Wash your hands frequently;

— Walk, ride or play 6 feet away;

— Work successfully;

— Get symptoms tested within 1-2 days;

— Stay home if you are ill.