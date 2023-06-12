Garfield County steps in to phase two of broadband expansion

A woman looks at her computer for broadband purposes.

Getty Images

Garfield County is actively engaging with local utility and internet service providers (ISPs) as part of its broadband rollout. The county is also applying for federal grants to help cover the costs of last mile infrastructure.

With the first phase of broadband implementation nearly complete, the county is now constructing carrier neutral locations (CNL) in local municipalities to improve broadband access for underserved residents.

“Things have been moving pretty fast and furious in the broadband world for the past few months,” Garfield County Finance Director Jamaica Watts said in a news release. “There’s some funding available that may play a role in the last mile of the project.”

CEO of NEO Connect Diane Kruse, a consultant partnering with the county on broadband, presented two grant opportunities — the Capital Projects Fund and the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) grant. The county board directed Kruse and staff to have a limited role in operating the infrastructure.

The Capital Projects Fund, funded by $161 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, could potentially provide $40 million to tier two counties such as Garfield County, with a 25-50% match requirement. Applications for the fund are due later this summer.

The BEAD grant, administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, offers $42.4 billion to expand high-speed internet access nationwide through planning, infrastructure deployment, and adoption programs. Applications for the grant are due in 2024.

PHASE II

In Phase II, which has already received a grant of over $1.7 million from the Department of Local Affairs (DOLA), CNLs are being established in New Castle, Silt, Parachute, and potentially near Rifle at the Garfield County Landfill.

Phase II involves establishing access to major internet hubs in Denver, Phoenix and Salt Lake City, as well as connecting Rifle and Glenwood Springs to fiber lines under Interstate 70.

PHASE III

The third phase of the project focuses on constructing last mile services to reach customers who currently lack access to reliable broadband. Phase I saw the implementation of CNL facilities in Glenwood Springs and Rifle, as well as connections to CDOT’s fiber lines under Interstate 70.

Garfield County has projected annual operating costs of approximately $63,000 for the middle mile and CNL facilities. Despite concerns about federal funding conditions, the county board has directed Kruse and county staff to continue with the current strategy.